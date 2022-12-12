Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
10
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:01 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County

Here's when you can visit U.S. national parks for free in 2023

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 6:03PM
Travel
FOX TV Digital Team
Exploring Yellowstone National Park article

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY - SEPTEMBER 18: Hundreds of visitors watch as Old Faithful Geyser springs to life (every 90 minutes) in Yellowstone National Park's Upper Geyser Basin on September 18, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Sitting

Expand

WASHINGTON - The National Park Service has listed the 2023 dates for when the entrance fees will be waived at the parks. 

The following dates are:

The waived admissions free doesn't cover the amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

RELATED: These animals are champions in this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The NPS administers more than 400 national parks across the country. 

Bison brawl at Yellowstone National Park

Sparring bison stop traffic on the road at Yellowstone National Park. Credit: Cindy Shaeffer via Storyful

Visits to national parks across the U.S. have been trending up in recent years.  Utah’s Zion National Park set new visitor records in 2021 as tourism bounced back from the shutdowns imposed during the early days of the pandemic.

A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 