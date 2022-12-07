Xcel Energy’s $122 million interim rate increase withdrawal aproved by PUC

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has accepted the withdrawal of Xcel Energy’s proposed $122 million interim rate increase request, according to an announcement.

Xcel originally proposed an additional 2023 interim rate increase of $122 million, or an additional 4%.

Following the approval, Xcel electric customers will not see an additional interim increase in electric charges while the company's multiyear rate increase continues.

The PUC is expected to make a final decision on Xcel’s rate increase proposal in the summer of 2023.