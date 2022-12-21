Xcel Energy warns about rising wholesale natural gas prices during winter weather blast

With the Midwest and beyond in the grips of a blast of polar air, which is sending windchill temperatures well below zero this week in Minnesota, Xcel Energy is warning customers about natural gas prices that are creeping up.

In a message on Wednesday, Xcel says wholesale natural gas prices have been on the rise over recent days, caused by the increase in demand across the United States.

With increased prices, Xcel officials say customers may want to consider taking steps to lower natural gas consumption.

"With the increased cost of natural gas, customers may want to consider conserving natural gas for the next few days, because the wholesale cost is passed on directly to customers,' Xcel's message reads. "For additional context, while wholesale natural gas prices have increased as a result of supply and demand in this cold weather, at this time, the increase in price is significantly smaller than the increase experienced two years ago during Winter Storm Uri."

You may remember, that storm brought unusually cold weather to Texas, which had a ripple effect across the country on natural gas prices.

In a news release, Xcel included tips for customers to save some cash: