Minnesota winter storm: Xcel Energy advice for this week's snow

With a major storm rolling into Minnesota, Xcel Energy says they will have extra crews working to restore any outages that should occur because of the snow.

Xcel is also reminding customers of a few tips to help be as safe as possible during the upcoming storm.

Customers are asked to report any outages they may encounter by either calling 1-800-895-1999 or online.

Additionally, Xcel listed a few other tips:

Stay away from downed power lines

Keep natural gas meters clear

Have a home emergency kit ready

Be careful if using a space heater

Xcel also says it’s best to lower your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower during extreme cold events.