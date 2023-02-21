Minnesota winter storm: Xcel Energy advice for this week's snow

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
15
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:56 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Houston County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County

Minnesota winter storm: Xcel Energy advice for this week's snow

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:49AM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday's forecast: First round of snow ahead of evening commute

A cold but quiet and kinda sunny start this morning but clouds will quickly increase leading to the arrival of our first round of snow during the mid-afternoon. This will lead to a dicey evening commute. Temps will hover in the teens.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With a major storm rolling into Minnesota, Xcel Energy says they will have extra crews working to restore any outages that should occur because of the snow. 

Xcel is also reminding customers of a few tips to help be as safe as possible during the upcoming storm.

Customers are asked to report any outages they may encounter by either calling 1-800-895-1999 or online

Additionally, Xcel listed a few other tips:

  • Stay away from downed power lines
  • Keep natural gas meters clear
  • Have a home emergency kit ready
  • Be careful if using a space heater

Xcel also says it’s best to lower your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower during extreme cold events.