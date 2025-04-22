Expand / Collapse search

How to watch St. Paul Saints on FOX 9+ this season

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 22, 2025 7:15am CDT
The Brief

    • FOX 9 will broadcast 11 St. Paul Saints games this season, including a double header on April 25.
    • The games will air on FOX 9+ for free. 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 will broadcast 11 St. Paul Saints games this season. 

The first games you can watch on FOX 9+ are Friday, April 25. Here's a look at the schedule:

St. Paul Saints on FOX 9+ schedule

Here are the games on FOX 9+ this season: 

  • April 25 vs. Indianapolis Indians, Doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
  • May 9 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), 6:37 p.m.
  • June 6 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NY Yankees), 7:07 p.m.
  • June 20 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m.
  • June 27 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m.
  • July 11 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7:07 p.m.
  • July 25 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 7:07 p.m.
  • August 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m.
  • August 22 vs. Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), 7:07 p.m.
  • September 12 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 6:37 p.m.

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:

  • Over Air: 9.2
  • Comcast: 10/807
  • DirecTV: 29
  • DISH: 29
  • Mediacom: 10/803
  • Spectrum: 10
