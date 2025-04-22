How to watch St. Paul Saints on FOX 9+ this season
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 will broadcast 11 St. Paul Saints games this season.
The first games you can watch on FOX 9+ are Friday, April 25. Here's a look at the schedule:
St. Paul Saints on FOX 9+ schedule
Here are the games on FOX 9+ this season:
- April 25 vs. Indianapolis Indians, Doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
- May 9 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), 6:37 p.m.
- June 6 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NY Yankees), 7:07 p.m.
- June 20 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m.
- June 27 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m.
- July 11 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7:07 p.m.
- July 25 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 7:07 p.m.
- August 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m.
- August 22 vs. Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), 7:07 p.m.
- September 12 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 6:37 p.m.
How to watch FOX 9+
FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:
- Over Air: 9.2
- Comcast: 10/807
- DirecTV: 29
- DISH: 29
- Mediacom: 10/803
- Spectrum: 10