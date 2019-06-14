Minnesota Twins host 'Yard Sale' this weekend at Target Field
Looking to add to your Minnesota Twins memorabilia collection? Then stop by the team's "Yard Sale" this weekend at Target Field.
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
Twins surpass single-season record for team homeruns with 6 blasts on Saturday
The Twins have set a new record for team homeruns in a single season after another hot night on the bats Saturday.
Sports Now: Twins Closer Taylor Rogers talks 'rally squirrel,' players' weekend and bullpen culture
Before heading out on a 10-game road trip, Twins Closer Taylor Rogers joined FOX 9 Sports Now to talk about the team’s culture, the personalities in the bullpen, the rally squirrel, players weekend and much more.
Squirrel scampers into Twins dugout, scares Miguel Sano
A squirrel caused mayhem in the Minnesota Twins dugout at Target Field Monday night.
Twins pitcher Lewis Thorpe talks first major league win
Twin pitcher Lewis Thorpe discusses his first major league win after beating the Yankees on Monday.
Polanco, Berrios appear in MLB All-Star Game
Both Jorge Polanco and Jose Berrios made early appearances representing the Minnesota Twins in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
FOX 9 1-on-1: Minnesota Twins' Jose Berrios
FOX 9 sits down for a 1-on-1 with Minnesota Twins' player Jose Berrios ahead of the All-Star Game.
New Target Field single-compartment bag policy starts Friday
Starting Friday, Target Field is changing its security policy in an effort not only to keep Minnesota Twins fans safe, but also to speed up entry into the ballpark.
Target Field switching to single-compartment bag policy Friday
Target Field is switching to a single-compartment bag policy starting Friday in an effort to get Twins fans through the gate more quickly.
Twins players mourn loss of Angels pitcher
Minnesota Twins players are mourning the loss of Los Angeles pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room Monday. He was 27 years old.
Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi named to 2019 All-Star team
Sunday the pitchers and reserve players were announced for the 2019 All-Star game, and the Minnesota Twins will be sending one more player to Cleveland: Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi.
Jorge Polanco earns starting nod for All-Star Game
Jorge Polanco will represent the Minnesota Twins as the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game July 9 in Cleveland.
Twins fall to Rays 5-2 in marathon 18 innings
The Tampa Bay Rays scored 3 runs in the top of the 18th inning Thursday to earn a 5-2 win over the Twins at Target Field.
1-on-1 with Twins first baseman CJ Cron
FOX 9 Sports' Dawn Mitchell catches up with Minnesota Twins first baseman CJ Cron.
For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic
The Minnesota Twins are 77 games into the 2019 season, and they’ve got the best winning percentage in the American League. Yet their latest stretch of play has fans in a mild panic.
Kepler's hit in 17th gives Twins 4-3 win over Red Sox
Max Kepler was supposed to have the night off. Instead, the Twins outfielder wound up playing 12 innings and delivered three huge hits.
Celebrating No. 7: Joe Mauer's jersey retired
The Minnesota Twins had one chance to retire the jersey of one of the best players in the history of the organization Saturday night, and they made the most of it.
Twins great Joe Mauer reflects ahead of number retirement ceremony
Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer will be honored at Saturday night’s game at Target Field as the Twins retire his number. But, on one of the biggest weekends of his life, Mauer isn't thinking about himself.
Gov. Walz declares Saturday 'Joe Mauer Day' in Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz has declared Saturday, June 15 "Joe Mauer Day" in Minnesota--the day the former Twins catcher's jersey number will be retired at Target Field.