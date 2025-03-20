St. Paul mayor, Wild owner take Xcel Energy Center renovation plan to lawmakers

The Brief Xcel Energy Center, which has aged well, is now 25 years old. Nearly $800 million to renovate also includes significant upgrades at the attached Roy Wilkins Auditorium and smaller ones to the RiverCentre. St. Paul and the Minnesota Wild would pay half.



It’s hard to believe the Xcel Energy Center has hit a quarter century, with most fans agreeing the arena doesn’t seem to show its age.

But the owners and operators say it’s due for major mechanical overhauls and, while they’re at it, deserving of major renovations in order to reclaim its state-of-the-art status.

(FOX 9)

Keeping up with other cities

What we know:

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold have been talking about these overhaul ideas for months. Thursday, they took that talk to the state capitol, testifying in front of the House Capitol Investment Committee.

"The arena complex must be modernized to stay competitive," Carter told lawmakers.

"Not just with other NHL arenas and entertainment venues, but within our own market."

Leipold stressed that the Wild are deeply entrenched in St. Paul, as if to emphasize this is not some sort of threat, but also stressed that the arena is no longer keeping up with newer facilities.

"25 years and a global pandemic later, Xcel Energy Center is now at the end of its intended lifespan," Leipold testified.

The cost breakdown

What it costs:

The $769 million dollar pricetag would be split: the state would pay about half, while the Wild pays 30% and the city and other local partners covering the other 20%.

The city released renderings that show modifications both to the exterior and interior of the X.

The Wild want to change the concessions and alter some of the seating. Leipold mentioned how newer stadiums and arena incorporate more open spaces to watch games.

"We have 74 suites right now, we’ll probably have only 50," he said. "And that will create more opportunities for us to have different ways that fans can buy tickets and watch and view the game."

No specific bill yet

What's next:

There is currently no bill to provide the asked-for funding. The team and the city are still working with legislators and other partners to determine the exact language and other parameters that would be included.

There is, however, a bill to provide funding to upgrade CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints.

The price tag there is much lower, just $8 million, and would cover upgrades required by Major League Baseball, such as to locker rooms, now that the Saints are part of the Twins minor league system.