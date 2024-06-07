World’s largest rubber duck in Minnesota this weekend

If you’ve ever wanted to see the world’s largest childhood toy, you’re in luck this weekend in Princeton, Minnesota.

The world's largest rubber duck will make an appearance at the Rum River Festival in Princeton, on display for fair-goers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 7-8, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 9.

"Mama Duck" is more than six stories tall at 61 feet high, 64 feet wide and 74 feet long.

Since her debut at the Port of Los Angeles in August 2014, Mama Duck has appeared in New York, Long Island, Chicago, Toronto, Austin and more.

She is frequently accompanied by her 10-foot-high baby duck Timmy.

The display is part of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck mission, which, "aims to spread happiness and love wherever she goes and a gentle reminder to enjoy our outdoor spaces wisely, preserving them for many generations to come."