Woman shot in Minneapolis Wednesday is forensic scientist with the city

A woman who was shot multiple times outside a family support center in Minneapolis Wednesday night has been identified as a forensic scientist for the City of Minneapolis.

Nicole "Nicki" Lenway is in stable condition at the hospital, according to a GoFundMe set up for her. She was not working when she was shot around 7:30 p.m. while outside near FamilyWise, a family support center on Malcolm Avenue near University Avenue Southeast.

"We’re holding Nicole and all of her loved ones in our hearts during this time," the Minneapolis Police Department wrote in a statement to FOX 9.

In a news release about the shooting, MPD said investigators spoke with people who were in the area at the time of the shooting, and they checked the area for surveillance cameras.

The shooting remains under investigation.