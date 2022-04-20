2 seriously hurt in separate Minneapolis shootings

article

Two separate shootings Wednesday evening in Minneapolis left two people seriously hurt, police say.

The first shooting happened shortly after 4:45 p.m. along the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. At that scene, police found a 19-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that victim was standing next to a vehicle speaking with people inside when shots were fired. The vehicle drove away from the area.

Less than three hours later, around 7:30 p.m., police say a woman was shot near a family support center on Malcolm Avenue near University Avenue SE.

The victim was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare with a critical injury, police say.

Both shootings are being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.