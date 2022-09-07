Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say

article

A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman had been sitting in the back of a vehicle, with two others in the front seats, when shots were fired from another vehicle, police said. The suspect vehicle then fled.

The manager of the smoke shop, which reopened following the shooting, told FOX 9 a woman walked inside the store and "Blood was coming out of her face, so I put pressure on her face."

"The bullet went through her head and her head was open," the manager told FOX 9. "I believe the shooter was targeting the driver and she was hit while sitting in the back seat. She was breathing and talking, but she did not know what had happened."

A man who lives across the street from Loon Smoke Shop told FOX 9 he heard eight shots at 4:10 p.m. and saw a white car and black car drive away afterward. Then he saw the victim be taken away on a stretcher.

The victim is expected to survive, police said.

A home was also damaged by gunfire.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.