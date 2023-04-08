Woman shot and killed in St. Paul’s Battle Creek neighborhood

article

A woman was shot and killed in St. Paul's Battle Creek neighborhood in what’s believed to be a domestic-related incident, according to police.

St. Paul Police Sargent Mike Ernster said officers responded to a call at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday for a person shot on the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the woman’s identity and cause of death.

There were children inside the home when officers responded to the shooting. They will be placed with family members, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, but the preliminary information suggests it is "domestic-related," police said.

This is St. Paul's10th homicide and the third domestic homicide of 2023, according to Sargent Ernster.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert. All Saint Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project (SPIP) services are free of charge and confidential—as are other domestic violence programs across Minnesota. Call the SPIP crisis line at 651-645-2824 or the state-wide domestic abuse line at 866-223-1111.