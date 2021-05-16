Woman seriously injured in south Minneapolis shooting

Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday evening in south Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 5:32 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was domestic-related. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The case is still under investigation.