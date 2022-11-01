Woman riding bus hit by gunfire in Minneapolis

A woman on a Metro Transit bus Tuesday evening was injured after she was struck by a stray bullet that hit the bus, police say.

Minneapolis police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting along Penn Avenue North just north of Lowry Avenue in the Folwell neighborhood.

Police say two people were hurt by the gunfire. A man in his 20s who was found by officers near Penn and Lowry with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The other victim, a woman in her 40s, arrived at North Memorial shortly after the shooting. Police later learned she was on a Metro Transit bus when shots rang out and was hit by gunfire. She is also expected to survive her injuries, police report.

Minneapolis police are working with the Metro Transit Police Department to investigate the shootings. No arrests have been made.