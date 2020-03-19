Woman killed in Brooklyn Park school bus hit-and-run crash will have no memorial service due to the coronavirus

A woman killed in a Brooklyn Park hit-and-run crash involving a school bus Monday morning will not have a memorial service due to the coronavirus, according to her obituary.

Notice of the memorial service’s cancellation was published in her Star Tribune obituary Thursday. The obituary described Devon Dougherty, a paralegal at Messerli and Kramer, as a lover of music.

According to police, officers responded to the crash before 7 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive. There, police found Dougherty, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. She had died from her injuries before officers arrived.

Initially, police sought the public’s help in identifying the bus involved in the incident. Jason Rynders, the school bus driver, has been charged with criminal vehicular homcide. He made his first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court Thursday afternoon.