Woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Park, school bus sought

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus that left one person dead early Monday morning.

At 6:49 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive on a report of a person down on the street, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. When they arrived, they found a woman who appeared to have been struck by the vehicle.

The woman died from her injuries prior to officers’ arrival on scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a school bus that police say was involved in this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

