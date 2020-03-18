Charges: School bus driver fatally struck woman, then drove off in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

article

A school bus driver was charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Jason Rynders is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

At about 6:45 a.m. Monday, a man called police and said he was driving to work when he saw a school bus on the side of the road and then felt like he hit a bump. He got out of his vehicle and saw that he had hit a woman. The bus driver was outside of the bus, so he yelled at him to call 911. Instead, the bus driver, Rynders, got back on the bus and drove away.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the complaint, surveillance video shows the bus turning westbound from Meadowwood Drive onto Humboldt Avenue. Then, video captures the sound of a collision followed by a voice. The bus pulls over and Rynders runs back toward the collision. A short time later, the voice of the other driver can be heard yelling for Rynders to call 911 but, instead, Rynders is seen getting on the bus and driving away.