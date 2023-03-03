Woman killed, child ejected from vehicle in crash near Prior Lake

A woman was killed, and a child was injured during a head-on collision Thursday in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Panama Avenue, south of 190th Street East in Spring Lake Township near Prior Lake.

A 39-year-old driver in a truck was heading southbound on Panama Avenue when it crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on in the northbound lanes.

An 11-year-old passenger in the truck was ejected and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The child was transported to a hospital in Minneapolis for treatment. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 50-year-old driver in the northbound lane did not survive the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not believed at this time that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff's office did not specify the road conditions or what led to the crash.