Woman hit by vehicle in Inver Grove Heights taken off life support

A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Inver Grove Heights has been taken off of life support, according to Inver Grove Heights Police.

The crash happened Saturday night in the 800 block of Broderick Boulevard. Officers learned a 40-year-old woman had been struck by a car while crossing the road. Crews took the woman to the hospital. Family members told police they made the decision to take her off life support Wednesday night.

The driver has been cooperating with police and showed no signs of impairment.

The case remains under investigation.