Woman struck by car while crossing road in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

A 40-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car Saturday night in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

According to police, at 8:57 p.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 800 block of Broderick Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a car while crossing the road. She was transported to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The driver is cooperating with police and showed no signs of impairment.

Police are still investigating the crash.