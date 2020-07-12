Woman fatally shot, child injured Saturday in north Minneapolis

A woman has died of her injuries after she was shot Saturday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 8 p.m., officers were in the area of 26th Avenue N and Dupont Avenue N when they heard the sound of gunfire and bullets going past them. Officers responded to the area the shots were coming from.

While in the area of 24th and Bryant Avenue North, they were flagged down by a man driving a car that had bullet holes in it. In the vehicle they found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, in the passenger seat and a child, under 5 years old, both covered in blood.

One officer went to render aid to the child, unknown if the child had been shot. Other officers went to help the woman, who had no pulse or respirations. Officers began CPR and additional life-saving measures. A pulse was regained, and she was transported to the hospital.

According to police, the child was found to only have glass shard injuries and had not been shot. The child was transported by another ambulance to the hospital.

Police believe that an altercation took place between the driver and people in another car in the area of 26th and Emerson. Shots were fired, striking the car and the woman in the passenger seat.

The woman died in the hospital overnight. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.