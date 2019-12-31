Woman dies in north Minneapolis shooting on New Year's Eve

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder says Tuesday around 8:38 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter report in the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. In a nearby alley, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews took her to North Memorial Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Police are canvassing the area.

The case remains under investigation.

This marks the 48th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.