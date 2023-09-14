Woman dies after Chanhassen gun club shooting

article

An Eden Prairie woman died Thursday after a shooting at a gun club in Chanhassen.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 12:15 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the Stock and Barrel Gun Club on Lake Drive East, just west of Dell Road.

At the gun club, deputies found a 29-year-old Eden Prairie woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

At this point, deputies have not disclosed the circumstances of the shooting and whether it was intentional or accidental. It's also not clear if anyone else was involved in the shooting, besides the victim.

That said, deputies say there is no danger to the public, and they aren't looking for any suspects.