Woman dies after struck by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff's deputy

A woman walking in the area of Morristown Boulevard and Holland Avenue was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a sheriff's squad.

Minnesota State Patrol says a Rice County Sheriff's deputy was headed eastbound on Morristown Boulevard in Morristown, Minnesota just after 2 a.m. when he struck a 52-year-old woman with his squad.

Troopers say it appears the woman was in the roadway when she was struck. The sheriff's office says the deputy was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," a release from the sheriff's office reads.

Neither the victim nor the deputy involved in the crash has been identified at this time.

Advertisement

The crash is under investigation by Minnesota State Patrol.