Woman critically injured in crash on slippery roads in Oak Grove, Minnesota

One woman was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Oak Grove, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:26 p.m., officials were dispatched to the intersection of Lake George Boulevard NW and 197th Avenue NW on a report of a crash.

When they arrived, authorities found two cars that had been involved in a crash. A 30-year-old woman from Coon Rapids was found in critical condition and was transported to the hospital. The other driver, a 50-year-old man, was not injured.

Officials believe the female driver lost control on the snow-covered road, slid sideways and was struck broadside by the male driver, who was heading north in a pickup truck. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.