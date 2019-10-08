Woman attacked, held at gunpoint while jogging near Como Park in St. Paul, Minnesota

A woman was assaulted and held at gunpoint while jogging in the Como Park area of St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to police.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said the department they received a call around 5:30 a.m. of a woman who was attacked in near Como Park.

The victim told officers two men assaulted her and held a gun to her head and one of the men tried to rob her. The suspects then fled in a unknown direction.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter, but were unable to locate the suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.