Woman, 4-year-old child injured after WI snowmobile crash

A woman was airlifted to the hospital and a 4-year-old child was taken via ambulance after a snowmobile crash in Pierce County, Wis. on Friday.

Authorities say they were notified of a snowmobile crash with injuries at a home in Gilman Township just after 7:20 p.m.

A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said that a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley, Wis., lost control of a 2005 Polaris 500 that she was riding in a field. There was also a 4-year-old child on the snowmobile as well.

Authorities say the child was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul while the woman was taken by a Life Link helicopter. The extent of their injuries is "undetermined" according to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office news release.