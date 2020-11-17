With Minnesota set to announce new restrictions, here's how other states are handling COVID-19 spikes

Gov. Tim Walz is poised to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday evening as other states and cities across the country are also tightening protocols while the virus surges nationwide.

The Governor will give an address at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. FOX 9 and FOX9.com will have full coverage.

The Governor's address will include a halt on youth and high school sports, and numerous other changes.

Among the sectors that will face tighter restrictions: bars, restaurants, fitness centers, gyms, youth sports and social gatherings.

Minnesota and other Upper Midwest states have seen an especially sharp coronavirus spike over the last two months.

The latest state to institute new restrictions was nearby Illinois. With the new policies, Gov. JB Pritzker says he hopes to limit gatherings and encourage residents to stay home as much as possible. While there is no stay-at-home order, the state warned that if mitigations are not adhered to and cases continue to rise in the weeks ahead, another order may be required.

While Walz’s restrictions are unknown, Minnesota is seeing a similar case surge as the state of Illinois.

In Illinois, new guidance was issued in the following settings and industries:

• Retail

• Personal Car Services

• Health and Fitness Centers

• Hotels

• Manufacturing

• Bars and Restaurants

• Meetings and Social Events

• Offices

• Organized Group Recreational Activities

• Indoor Recreation, Theater, Cultural Institutions

As they have since the start of COVID-19, grocery stores across the state will remain open and available. Childcare facilities may continue to operate subject to guidelines from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. School districts and officials should continue to follow the extensive guidance released by the Illinois State Board of Education in August to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning at the local level.

In addition, museums and casinos across the state will close down beginning Friday, and retail spaces will see capacity limits. Large stores, such as Walmart, will have their capacity limited to 25%.

OTHER STATES AND CITIES

Wisconsin

Tuesday, Dane County, Wis. banned indoor gatherings of any size and limited outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people. The order, scheduled to run until Dec. 16, doesn't apply to people from the same household. It does cover in-person games, sports, competitions, group exercise classes, meetings, trainings, movies, events and conferences. Meanwhile state legislators and the Governor are debating COVID-19 relief bills.

Michigan

In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and said it was “incredibly reckless” for President Donald Trump's science adviser Scott Atlas to urge people to “rise up” against Michigan’s latest restrictions.

Over the weekend, Whitmer announced that Michigan high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close for three weeks. Gathering sizes also will be tightened.

North Dakota

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who has resisted a mask mandate for months, put one in place over the weekend, amid a severe outbreak in the state.

New Jersey

“I must again pull back the reins,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday as he restricted indoor gatherings to 10 people, down from 25. “It gives me no joy.”

California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is pulling the “emergency brake” on efforts to reopen the economy, saying the state is experiencing the fastest growth in cases yet, and if left unchecked, it will lead to “catastrophic outcomes." The move closes many nonessential indoor businesses and requires the wearing of masks outside homes, with limited exceptions

New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order went into effect Monday. Only essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, will be open.

Washington

Washington's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee ordered gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums and zoos to shut down indoor operations. Stores must limit capacity to 25%.

Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasizing that new treatments and vaccines are expected to become available soon.

Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on residents in the nation’s third-largest city to restrict social gatherings to 10 people starting Monday. In instructions that were advisory, not mandatory, she urged residents to stay home except for essential activities, like going to work or grocery shopping.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia banned all indoor dining at restaurants and indoor gatherings of any size, public or private, of people from different households, starting this Friday.