Minnesota Governor hints at youth sports 'pause' affecting football playoffs

Gov. Tim Walz said he will announce new restrictions on youth sports Wednesday, including a possible “pause” on all youth sports and a possible cancellation of the MSHSL Football playoffs.

In a news conference Tuesday, Walz telegraphed that he will order a “pause” in youth sports in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Monday, infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann said 10 percent of all cases in Minnesota schools are associated with sports. In the last week, two schools went to distance learning because of exposure in sports. 35 outbreaks were reported in football, 46 in hockey and 25 in basketball, officials say.

When asked if the high school football playoffs will be cancelled, he said people should “anticipate” that. MSHSL spokesperson John Millea, on Twitter, said Tuesday could be the final day of football and volleyball playoffs for a while if not for the season.

Walz added that there will be a pause in youth sports that he describes as “broad” across a lot of sports.

"I understand the sports, the passion that's around it," Walz said. "But this is a lot bigger than that and it's a lot more issues that we're going to have to address."

