Wisconsin residents root on Kansas City in Super Bowl in city where Chiefs used to hold summer camp

About 450 miles north of Kansas City, a group of Chiefs fans were rooting on their team from Wisconsin.

Despite being closer to Minneapolis and Green Bay than Missouri, the city of River Falls holds a special connection to this year's Super Bowl champions. For 19 years, between 1991 and 2009, the Chiefs spent their summers in River Falls, holding training camp at the University of Wisconsin campus in the city.

Even though the Chiefs left, River Falls still holds an affinity for the NFL squad.

"It was fun," remembered Dori Holter. "It was exciting. An exciting time for River Falls."

When the Chiefs spent their time at training camps in town, Dori was the one the team called when they needed their jerseys fixed.

"Sometimes they were all dirty and sweaty," she said. "Sometimes they would have like a little three-quarter tear and you would just sew it up."

That’s why, for one day, Dori's ditching her cheese head for the Chiefs.

"That’s why we wore our Chiefs stuff today because we appreciated their being here and stuff like that," said Frank Holter.

Dori’s husband Frank was an equiptment manager on campus during the Chiefs' time there.

"We would change the locks and stuff like that for them and they got better food in the food service," he said.

Frank says it was exciting to have an NFL call their city home, even if it was just for a few weeks.

"It was good times," he said. "A lot of fun. They were a lot of fun."

