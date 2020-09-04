Wisconsin reports human death from EEE in Chippewa County

The state health department is warning residents to take precautions against mosquitoes after a woman has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The death marks the second reported case in a human for Wisconsin and the first death of 2020 from the disease.

Health officials say the patient who died was a woman in her 60s.

"This is the second confirmed case of EEE in our state this year and the seriousness of this infection cannot be overstated,” wrote Interim State Health Officer Stephanie Smiley in a statement. “Since mosquitoes continue to be active in Wisconsin, we are urging people to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

Cases and deaths from the disease transmitted by mosquitoes are rare. Last year, nationwide, the CDC reported 19 deaths from EEE and just 38 confirmed cases.