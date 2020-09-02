Human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis confirmed in Wisconsin teen

Wisconsin health officials confirmed the state's first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis since 2017.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Eau Claire County Health Department announced Wednesday that laboratory testing has confirmed the first human case of EEE this year, in a female under the age of 18 who is a resident of Eau Claire County.

Last week, the state announced that horses in three northwestern Wisconsin counties were infected with the virus. EEE virus is a rare, but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.

EEE can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals and humans.

Officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellent any time they are outside.