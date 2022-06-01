Video: Wisconsin motorist drives on pedestrian bridge, gets arrested for drunk driving
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (FOX 9) - "Can't believe we have to say this, but..." the Eau Claire Police Department's Facebook posts starts.
The post, showing video of a suspected drunk driver driving over a pedestrian bridge near downtown Eau Claire, Wisconsin, then asks the public not to drive over footbridges, sidewalks, etc.
The driver can be seen driving over the Phoenix Bridge in daylight.
The driver was arrested for OWI.
