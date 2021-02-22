Winter storm shipping delays cut into Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccinations

Shipping delays caused by last week's winter storms across the U.S. have dramatically cut into Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccinations in recent days.

From Feb. 20-22, Minnesota reported 31,666 additional people had gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is down compared to the previous two weekends:

Feb. 13-15: 57,433 people got their first dose

Feb. 6-8: 58,639 people got their first dose

Due to delays in first dose shipments, most of Minnesota's vaccines given in recent days have been second doses, which were already in the state and reserved for this purpose.

Feb. 20-22: 70,368 second doses given (31,666 first doses)

Feb. 13-15: 48,202 second doses (57,433 first doses)

Feb 6-8: 20,551 second doses (58,639 first doses)

Minnesota's reporting lags by two days, meaning the vaccinations reported over the weekend and Monday occurred last Wednesday through Friday.

Weather delayed 6 million doses nationwide. Federal officials expect to make up the delays this week.

On top of clearing the backlog, Minnesota already expected an increase in first doses this week to 107,890, compared with the 88,000 that were supposed to arrive last week before the delays.

Health officials say they are seeing a "return to normal" this week in vaccine shipments. Backlogged Pfizer doses will arrive by today, while last week's Moderna doses will arrive today through Wednesday. This week's supply will arrive later in the week.

"We anticipate it will be a busy week for administration," MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said during a press briefing on Monday. She said Minnesota providers have the capacity to give the rest of last week's doses and this week's allotment.

No doses were lost because of the shipping delays, she said.

1 in 7 Minnesotans have at least 1st vaccine dose

Around one in seven Minnesotans now have at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest report from the state health department.

MDH reported on Monday that as of Feb. 20, 759,747 people in Minnesota have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 356,911 people are fully vaccinated, which is roughly 14% and 6% of the state’s population. Reporting lags real-time numbers by a few days.

At least 358,139 Minnesota seniors have at least their first dose of the vaccine, or around 42% of the state’s population age 65 and older.

561 new cases, 1 death reported Monday

MDH reported 561 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death attributed to the coronavirus on Monday, the first time since Aug. 31 that Minnesota has reported only one death.

The 561 newly reported cases were out of 17,666 tests—a 3.2% positivity rate. Minnesota has averaged a 3.2% positivity rate over the last seven days. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

The single death reported on Monday was a Ramsey County resident in their early 80s who lived in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Minnesota has now recorded 479,591 cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was reported in the state last March. Over 97% of Minnesota’s cases have recovered to the point where the infected person no longer needs to be isolated from others.

A total of 6,433 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 to date.

There are currently 235 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, the fewest since September. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 48, is at its lowest point since April, according to MDH officials.