Winona rescue: 2 people, 2 dogs rescued after falling over Garvin Heights Lookout

article

Two people and two dogs were rescued on Monday after falling over Garvin Heights Lookout in Winona, according to the Winona Police Department.

Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on April 10, an officer and the Winona Fire Department rescued the people and dogs.

The humans went over the lookout while attempting to rescue the dogs and got stranded, police said.

They were all rescued without any major injuries.