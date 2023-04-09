Minnesota family rescued from Red Wing bluff

article

A helicopter was called in on Sunday to rescue a family who got stuck on a bluff in Red Wing, Minnesota during a hike.

The mother, father, and 3-year-old child had gone up to He Mni Can - Barn Bluff but got stranded due to icy and muddy conditions.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to reach the area of the family. When they did, they determined an aerial rescue was needed to get them down.

Minnesota Air Rescue was able to lift the family off the bluff to Colvill Park.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident.