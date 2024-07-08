Winona shelter-in-place order lifted as search for man continues

Winona police have lifted a shelter-in-place order as they searched for a man on the west side of town.

Winona County Emergency Management initially said the order covered the west end of the city, between Vila and Pelzer streets. As of 8 p.m., the order has been dropped.

In a post, police said there was no "active shooter" during the incident. But they are looking for the man after a reported assault in the area of 5th and Junction streets around 5:20 p.m.

Officials say there was a mistake with the alert, with it being wrongly sent out to a wider area than needed. In Facebook posts, some people in Winona reported not getting the alert at all.

On top of that, some user on Facebook said they received an alert about an active shooter situation, which again police said wasn't accurate.