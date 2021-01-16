Willmar, Minn. police: Man killed by stray bullet that penetrated garage wall

Willmar police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died Friday after apparently being struck by a stray bullet that went through the wall of his garage.

According to investigators, the 41-year-old man was working in his garage on the 1000 block of 4th Street SW Friday evening at 7:40 p.m. when his family saw him suddenly collapse.

After emergency crews arrived on scene, they found the man had been struck by something in his chest.

He was rushed to Carris Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers at the scene say they found a bullet hole that had completely penetrated a garage wall and traveled in the direction where the man collapsed.

Investigators say it appears the bullet was fired from a spot off the homeowner's property. But police did not say if they knew who fired the shot or why. However, investigators do say they searched a home the next block over on 3rd Street SW as part of the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time but police say it doesn't appear the victim was targeted. They say there is no concern for public safety either.

They are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Willmar Police Department at (320)235-2244 or anonymously at crimestoppersmn.org. They are looking for anyone in the area who may have home surveillance video to review their footage for suspicious behavior or gunshots.