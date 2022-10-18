Wild Mountain in Minnesota opening for winter on Tuesday

The Wild Mountain Ski Area is opening on Tuesday, making it the first ski area to open in North America, according to a news release.

The ski area will open at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after the snowmaking team "hustled" the previous two nights to make enough snow for the opening, Wild Mountain said in a news release. Temperatures dipped below freezing the past two nights, allowing for better snowmaking conditions.

According to the release, Oct. 18 ties the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. It opened on Oct. 18 in 1992 as well. The earliest opening date at the ski area is Oct. 7, which happened in 2012.

Wild Mountain will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and going forward it'll be open from 1-7 p.m., the ski area said.

While it's been colder than average this week, a warm-up is expected. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s and 70s. Sara Larsen, the president of Wild Mountain Inc., told FOX 9 their goal is to be open daily, "However, we will assess the snow conditions each day and make adjustments if needed."