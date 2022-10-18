Minnesota weather: Here's how warm it'll get this weekend

Another chilly day is in store on Tuesday, though there will be plenty of sunshine. Then it gradually starts to warm up.

The high on Tuesday in the Twin Cities is around 41 degrees, with a breeze that will make it feel colder. This is well below the average of 57 degrees for this time of year.

Overnight, temperatures will dip down to below freezing, with lows around 27 degrees in the Twin Cities and cooler in greater Minnesota.

It won't be much warmer on Wednesday. The high will be around 46 degrees in the Twin Cities, with mostly sunny skies.

Then on Thursday, the warm-up begins. It'll be nearly 10 degrees warming on Thursday, with a high of 54 degrees and sunshine. Friday will be evener warmer, with a high of 65 degrees.

This weekend is looking glorious. Saturday will be warm, with a high of 69 degrees and sunshine. Sunday will be even warmer, with a high of 72.