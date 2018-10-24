Boy remains in coma after falling from cliff in Taylors Falls
An eight-year-old boy, who was severely injured after falling 15 feet from a cliff in Taylors Falls, remains in an induced coma at Twin Cities hospital.
Wild Mountain first to open ski hill
Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls opened one of its ski hills for snow enthusiasts Monday--continuing a 40-year tradition of being the first in the Midwest.
Small town church dismisses choir members over gay marriages
It's been a turbulent month for two small town Minnesota churches after three members of the congregation claim they were dismissed from their respective choirs for being involved in same-sex marriages, a move many say is counter to the inclusive ideal the church purports to uphold.