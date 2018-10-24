Wild Mountain first to open ski hill
Wild Mountain first to open ski hill

Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls opened one of its ski hills for snow enthusiasts Monday--continuing a 40-year tradition of being the first in the Midwest.

Small town church dismisses choir members over gay marriages
Small town church dismisses choir members over gay marriages

It's been a turbulent month for two small town Minnesota churches after three members of the congregation claim they were dismissed from their respective choirs for being involved in same-sex marriages, a move many say is counter to the inclusive ideal the church purports to uphold.