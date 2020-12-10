Why a helicopter is circling south Minneapolis for 2nd straight day
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter flying over the Bde Maka Ska area of south Minneapolis Wednesday and Thursday is assisting the Minneapolis Police Department in an investigation.
For the second straight day Thursday, residents reported seeing and hearing the helicopter circling the area.
According to a police department spokesperson, the MPD requested helicopter assistance from the state patrol. Law enforcement cannot share details of the investigation, but they said there is no threat to the public.