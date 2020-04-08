Who can return to work under Minnesota's revised stay-at-home order?

article

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced an extension of the stay-at-home order Wednesday, with new exemptions for certain industries. The extended order will go through May 4.

The statewide bar, restaurant and school closures will be matched up to the stay-at-home extension, so they will all remain closed until May 4.

While most Minnesotans are asked to stay at home, workers or volunteers in critical sectors who are performing work that cannot be done at their home or residence are exempted and permitted.

Some industries such as landscaping and lawn care are now exempt. Additionally, craft stores may remain open only to sell supplies that can be used for making Personal Protective Equipment such as fabric face masks. Those materials must be purchased prior to pick-up electronically or by phone and must be pre-packaged by the manufacturer, distributor, or the store.

Under the revised order, the following exempted workers can return to work on April 9: