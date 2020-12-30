When average Minnesotans can expect to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Minnesota health officials say members of the general public can expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine sometime in this spring or early summer.

As of Wednesday, more than 38,000 front line workers, such as health care workers and first responders, and long-term care residents in Minnesota have received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said most Minnesotans will have to wait several more months before they can get the vaccine.

"If you are like I see myself, an average Minnesotan—I don’t fall into any of the certain high-risk groups, I’m not in an essential service category—in my mind, I’m just thinking late spring and summer is when I can prepare to be vaccinated," Ehresmann said. "I think if people can think like that, that may help with the anticipation and the impatience."

Ehresmann and other state health officials provided an update on Minnesota’s COVID-19 situation and vaccine plan at a news conference on Wednesday morning, their first since before Christmas.

How will people know when it’s their turn to get vaccinated?

MDH is still working out the details of how they will notify people when vaccines are being administered to the general public. Health Commissioner says people will likely get alerts from their employers or local health care clinics.

Malcolm said MDH will also likely rely on the media and community groups to get the word out about when, where and how people can get vaccinated.