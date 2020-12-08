Timeline: When COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in Minnesota

article

Minnesota health officials say they expect to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the top priority group by the week of Dec. 21.

Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials released Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan on Tuesday. Walz said the state anticipates it will receive 183,400 vaccines—both Pfizer and Moderna—by the end of 2020.

Health officials say it will take about a week between when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine and the first people getting vaccinated.

Health officials expect to have first batch of vaccine by the week of Dec. 14. They will spend one week educating and preparing providers to administer the vaccine and expect vaccinations to begin the following week.

The vaccines are administered in two doses with the shots given 21 or 28 days apart, depending on whether a person gets the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. So, Minnesota expects 183,400 people to get a shot by the end of 2020, then the second shot in early 2021.

Health officials say it will take about six weeks from the date of the first dose of the vaccine before someone can expect to be protected from COVID-19.

TIMELINE

Dec. 10/Dec. 17: FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine (Dec. 10) and Moderna’s vaccine (Dec. 17)

Week of Dec.14: Vaccines begin to arrive at Minnesota sites, COVID-19 vaccine provider trainer starts

Around end of December: Begin vaccinating people in first priority group