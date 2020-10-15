What’s in Minnesota’s new $1.9 billion bonding bill

article

A nearly $2 billion bonding bill on its way to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk will have a huge impact on major projects and small repairs across the state.

Here are some of the larger projects that will receive funding if the Governor signs the bill.

Among the projects is $13 million for the Minnesota Zoo. Along with small repairs, the zoo has designs to turn the once iconic monorail into a platform-topped walking path.

$327 million will go toward a list of transportation projects across the state, including highways, road redesigns, airport improvements and rail crossing safety.

$55 million will help build bus rapid transit lanes between Minneapolis and St. Paul and between Brooklyn Center and Bloomington.

$29.5 million will help the state build a new state emergency operations center.

The Minnesota DNR will get more than $100 million for park improvements.

The city of Duluth will receive $13 million to renovate the Lake Superior seawall, including a full lakefront redesign.

The University of Minnesota will get $75 million, including renovations to its child development building and its chemistry building, both of which the university says is outdated.