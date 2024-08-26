What to do in Minnesota: 5 Things to do this weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)

Enjoy a day out at the Minnesota State Fair, step back in time at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, or watch some fireworks during events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

The Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights

Thursday, Aug. 22, through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Tickets: Adults (13-64): $18, seniors and children: $16, children 4 and under: free.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is underway for one final weekend. Enjoy dozens of new foods, beverages, free entertainment options, a lineup of Grandstand concert acts, and more. The fairgrounds open daily at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., except for Labor Day, when the fairgrounds close at 9 p.m.

Most buildings close at 9 p.m., except on Labor Day, when most close at 8 p.m. Here's a guide to everything you need to know about the Minnesota State Fair this year. Don't forget to stop by the FOX 9 booth to play our claw machine to win prizes.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Festival fairgrounds, Shakopee

Weekends through the end of September

Tickets: Adults are $27.95, Seniors are $25.95, children ages 5–12 years old are $19.95, and children 4 and under are free.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is back for its 52nd season, bringing people back to a 16th-century European village. The festival features 16 entertainment stages, 250 artisans, and food and drinks.

Best in Show dog races at Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Sunday, Sept. 1, from noon to 5 p.m.

Dog races are included with general admission for live racing.

Dog Days Best in Show championship races are happening at the Canterbury Park racetrack on Sunday. All breeds will race one another in hopes of being crowned champions in their category. The dog races will happen on the main track in between the horse races.

Valleyfair Fourth of July fireworks + Corn Fest

Valleyfair, Shakopee

Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m.

Free with park admission

Valleyfair rescheduled its Fourth of July fireworks display to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, during the last weekend of "Corn Fest," which also falls on Labor Day weekend.

Corn Fest at Valleyfair celebrates Minnesota's favorite crop and includes live and local music, games, and a corn-eating contest. It is held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and Labor Day. Find more information about Corn Fest here.

Music and Movies in the Parks

City Parks in Minneapolis

Free

Movies typically start around 7:50 p.m.

Enjoy time outdoors by watching a movie or listening to musicians in Minneapolis parks. The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board hosts a variety of movie screenings and music shows in parks across the city. This weekend, movies playing include the live-action "Little Mermaid," "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," and more.

Music in the parks kicked off in 1984 to allow people to gather and enjoy local entertainment throughout the summer. In 2007, the city added movies in the parks, which show family-friendly movies as well as newer releases.

To see a full list of movies and music acts playing, click here.