What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 15-17)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall activities are popping up across Minnesota. From patio parties to Oktoberfest celebrations, there is an event for everyone this weekend!
Cocktails at the Castle:
- American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis
- Sept. 15
- Admission starting at $40
Discover two stages of independent bands, pop-up activities, food, and drinks all while exploring the museum galleries at this adults-only fall event.
Excelsior Apple Days:
- Water Street, Excelsior
- Sept. 15-17
- Free admission
This lakeside festival has been a fan favorite since 1935. Enjoy food vendors, history tours, apple pie contests, live entertainment, and a beer and wine garden located in the middle of it all.
Paella Patio Party:
- Smack Shack, North Loop and Bloomington
- Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free admission
In celebration of adding Paella to the menu, Smack Shack will be serving up complimentary samples of their delicious paella and perfectly paired sangria (21+) on the patio, while supplies last.
Oktoberfest at Forgotten Star Brewing:
- Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley
- Sept. 15-17
- Free admission
Head to this Oktoberfest for live music, a vendor market, face painting, beer bingo, a meat raffle, and more. There will be limited edition Oktoberfest T-shirts, steins, koozies and stickers for purchase.
2023 Derby Days:
- Various locations, Bayport
- Sept. 15-16
- Free admission
This community event kicks off with a 80s-inspired party in the park complete with food trucks, games, and live music! Saturday's event line-up offers a pet parade, fireworks, and more.