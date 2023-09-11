What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 15-17)

article

Fall activities are popping up across Minnesota. From patio parties to Oktoberfest celebrations, there is an event for everyone this weekend!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis

Sept. 15

Admission starting at $40

Discover two stages of independent bands, pop-up activities, food, and drinks all while exploring the museum galleries at this adults-only fall event.

Water Street, Excelsior

Sept. 15-17

Free admission

This lakeside festival has been a fan favorite since 1935. Enjoy food vendors, history tours, apple pie contests, live entertainment, and a beer and wine garden located in the middle of it all.

Smack Shack, North Loop and Bloomington

Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

In celebration of adding Paella to the menu, Smack Shack will be serving up complimentary samples of their delicious paella and perfectly paired sangria (21+) on the patio, while supplies last.

Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley

Sept. 15-17

Free admission

Head to this Oktoberfest for live music, a vendor market, face painting, beer bingo, a meat raffle, and more. There will be limited edition Oktoberfest T-shirts, steins, koozies and stickers for purchase.

Various locations, Bayport

Sept. 15-16

Free admission

This community event kicks off with a 80s-inspired party in the park complete with food trucks, games, and live music! Saturday's event line-up offers a pet parade, fireworks, and more.