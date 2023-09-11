Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 15-17)

By
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

10 July 2023, Bavaria, Munich: The Wiesn Wirte present their stein for Oktoberfest 2023 at the Paulaner Brewery on Nockherberg. Photo: Lennart Preiss/dpa (Photo by Lennart Preiss/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall activities are popping up across Minnesota. From patio parties to Oktoberfest celebrations, there is an event for everyone this weekend!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Cocktails at the Castle:

Nordic holiday cuisine at American Swedish Institute

FOX 9's Shayne Wells stops by the Fika Cafe at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis to check out the holiday menu.

Discover two stages of independent bands, pop-up activities, food, and drinks all while exploring the museum galleries at this adults-only fall event.

Excelsior Apple Days:

  • Water Street, Excelsior
  • Sept. 15-17
  • Free admission

This lakeside festival has been a fan favorite since 1935. Enjoy food vendors, history tours, apple pie contests, live entertainment, and a beer and wine garden located in the middle of it all.

Paella Patio Party:

  • Smack Shack, North Loop and Bloomington
  • Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free admission

In celebration of adding Paella to the menu, Smack Shack will be serving up complimentary samples of their delicious paella and perfectly paired sangria (21+) on the patio, while supplies last. 

Oktoberfest at Forgotten Star Brewing:

  • Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley
  • Sept. 15-17
  • Free admission

Head to this Oktoberfest for live music, a vendor market, face painting, beer bingo, a meat raffle, and more. There will be limited edition Oktoberfest T-shirts, steins, koozies and stickers for purchase.

2023 Derby Days:

  • Various locations, Bayport
  • Sept. 15-16
  • Free admission

This community event kicks off with a 80s-inspired party in the park complete with food trucks, games, and live music! Saturday's event line-up offers a pet parade, fireworks, and more.