What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

More holiday events are popping up around Minnesota this weekend, including small-town festivals, ugly sweater parties, and more!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Various locations, White Bear Lake

Dec. 9

Free admission

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with horse-drawn carriage rides and Santa strolling the streets. Carolers arrive at 3 p.m. Throughout the weekend, children can pick up an Elf Passport at a participating business and search for the elf in each store. Three completed passports will be chosen at random to win a Holiday Bear Basket giveaway.

North Pole Express:

Union Depot, St. Paul

Dec. 7-10

Tickets starting at $37.50

Climb aboard this holiday train built in 1944 and get a visit from Santa himself! This show is produced by an all-volunteer crew.

Shops at the West End, Minneapolis

Dec. 9

Free admission

Meet your favorite winter characters, see live reindeer, watch a live ice sculptor and more at this winter event.

Lakes & Legends Anniversary Party:

Lakes & Legends Brewing, Minneapolis

Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Free admission

While the brewery will close at the end of the year, swing by this event for unique crafts, bites from KCM Eggroll, and tunes from a stacked lineup of DJs.

Gift Drive and Ugly Sweater Party:

1029 Bar, Minneapolis

Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free admission

Grab your most hideous holiday sweater and head to 1029 Bar. They will be collecting gifts, donations, and toys for kids and teens throughout the event. Bingo and other games will begin at 2 p.m.