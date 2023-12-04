Lakes & Legends Brewing closing, announces ‘end of an era’ in Loring Park

article

After nearly a decade in operation, Lakes & Legends Brewing Company has announced it is closing.

An announcement on its Facebook page declared an "END OF AN ERA" for the taproom located in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis for the last eight years.

"A lifetime of memories made, but all adventures have endings," the post reads, while giving a nod to, "Hundreds of team members… tens of thousands of guests… and countless ‘fur-friends’ hosted and adopted," among its awards won, beers created and money donated to community initiatives.

According to the announcement, the taproom will close at the end of the year, but will "go out on a high note" with an eighth anniversary "going out in style" party for patrons.

Among the offerings at its location, the company was often a staple at the annual Minnesota State Fair.

On its site, the taproom was said to, "Prioritize local farming partners as often as possible, celebrating local flavors from Minnesota Grown ingredients."